Crane beats Q2 estimates; narrows FY20 EPS guidance
Jul. 28, 2020 7:57 AM ETCrane Co. (CR)CRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Crane (NYSE:CR) reported Q2 sales decline of 19.5% Y/Y to $677.9M, reflecting 24%, decline in core sales, 1%, of unfavorable forex, and was partially offset by 6% benefit from acquisitions.
- Sales by segments: Fluid Handling $239.3M (-17.7% Y/Y); Payment & Merchandising Technologies $247.6M (-14.9% Y/Y); Aerospace & Electronics $157.4M (-23% Y/Y); and Engineered Materials $33.6M (-39.5% Y/Y).
- Q2 Operating margin fell by 1,009 bps to 4.5%; and adj. operating margin declined by 675 bps to 8.9%.
- Cash provided by operating activities was $112.1M for the quarter vs. $152.9M a year ago; Free cash flow was $106.4M.
- Total Backlog was $1.1B as of June 30, 2020.
- 3Q20 Guidance: EPS $0.62-$0.77 and Adj. EPS $0.70-$0.85.
- FY20 Guidance: Sales $2.8B-$2.93B (Core sales decline of ~17% to 21%) vs. $2.86B consensus; GAAP EPS $2.65-$3.45 (prior $2.35-$3.60); Adj. EPS $3.30-$4.10 (prior $3.00-$4.25) vs. $3.80 consensus; and free cash flow in a range of $200M-$250M.
- SA contributor George Fisher is bullish on the stock, “As with many industrial firms, 2020 has not been kind to profits or share prices, and Crane should be best considered an “across the Great Abyss” investment.”
