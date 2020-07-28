Xerox (NYSE:XRX) reports revenue declined 34.6% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Equipment sales fell 38.5% to $310M and Post sale revenue down 34.3% $1.16B.

Sales dropped 34.2% for Americas and 39.6% for EMEA.

Gross margin rate down 60 bps to 38.5% and adjusted operating margin rate slipped 820 bps to 4.2% as a result of the significant effect of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis on business.

The company expects ~$30M cost impact from higher import tariffs for FY2020.

In 2020, Xerox expected to generate nearly $940M EBITDA. If we apply the 10-year average EBITDA multiple of roughly 7x, Xerox should have $6.58B in enterprise value. Assuming Xerox had the same net debt of $1.7B, its market capitalization comes in at around $4.88B. With 233M shares outstanding, Xerox should be worth only $21 per share," wrote Anh Hoang on Seeking Alpha.

Shares up 1.14% premarket.

Previously: Xerox EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (July 28)