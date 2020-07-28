McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports comparable sales fell 23.9% in Q2 to miss the consensus expectation for a drop of 22.8%.

In the U.S., McDonald's saw a decline of 8.7% in comparable sales vs. -10.6% consensus as the chain saw weakness with the breakfast daypart traffic. Comparable sales were down 41.4% for the International Operated Markets segment and 24.2% lower for the International Developmental Licensed segment.

Company-operated margin plunged to 9.1% of sales during the quarter vs. 6.1% consensus and 18.1% a year ago.

As of June 30, 99% of restaurants in the U.S. were operating and 96% of total restaurants global were up and running.

Shares of MCD are down 2.26% premarket to $196.70.

