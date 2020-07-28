Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) +28% expects Q2 net sales of $67M-$71M, assuming comp sales decline of 16%-11%.

Aggressive promotions to sell off excess inventory and to align with challenging retail environment weigh on gross margin.

Q2 loss from operations of $23M-$21M.

Cash and cash equivalents of $10M-$12M, average inventory per boutique is expected to decrease in the mid to high single-digit range Y/Y.

“Sales of reopened boutiques are trending within our expectations, with higher conversion largely offsetting lower traffic trends,” said Mr. Andrew Clarke, President and CEO.

Q1 net sales halved to $43.75M due to boutique closures offset by e-commerce sales.

Total boutiques of 703 at the end of quarter, closed eight during the quarter.

