The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to Protara Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:TARA) lead candidate TARA-002 for the treatment of lymphatic malformations (LMs), non-malignant fluid-filled masses believed to be caused by abnormal development of the lymphatic system.

TARA-002 is a cell therapy based on the broad immunopotentiator OK-432, approved in Japan and Taiwan for LMs. In a mid-stage study, 86% of patients receiving OK-432 experienced either a substantial or complete response. 90% showed no regrowth three years after treatment.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.