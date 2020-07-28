Adjusted EPS of $0.40 topped estimates by $0.28, while revenue of $14.28B also beat expectations and climbed 26% Y/Y.

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $210M. Capex of $458M, resulting in a free cash outflow of $248M. Achieved ~$600M of cost reduction and ~$1M of cash conservation actions. Combined book-to-bill ratio of 1.20 at RIS and RMD segments.

Backlog at the end of Q2 was $158.7B, of which $85.6B was from commercial aerospace and a record $73.1B was from defense.

"Looking ahead, we expect the pressures in commercial aerospace to persist as OEM production levels and aftermarket activity remain low. As a result, we are taking difficult but necessary actions to strengthen the business, including achieving the previously announced cost and cash savings this year," said Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes. "At the same time, we continue to deliver cost synergies from the Rockwell Collins acquisition and the Raytheon merger."

"Raytheon offers a downside-protected way to bet on the recovery of air travel, thanks to the military side of its earnings and valuation," writes Librarian Capital in a SA article, Raytheon: Tails You Win, Heads You Don't Lose.

RTX +2.3% premarket

Q2 results