KemPharm (OTC:KMPH) announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office, has issued two new patents covering methods of use and composition of matter for KP415 and KP484, a prodrug of d-methylphenidate serdexmethylphenidate (SDX).

New patent issuance extends SDX patent life for an additional 5 years until 2037.

KP415 and KP484 are under development for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The first patent (US 10,584,112) generally describes a specific stereoisomer compound of SDX and various other compositions. The second patent (US 10,584,113) generally describes compositions comprising unconjugated d-methylphenidate in combination with a specific stereoisomer compound of SDX.