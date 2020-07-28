In another sign that the airline industry is poised to shrink, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) warns ExpressJet and CommutAir that it will drop its contract with one of them.
ExpressJet and CommutAir each work exclusively for United, meaning one of them will be in a desperate position for revenue.
United statement: "We've been clear for months now that we expect to be a smaller airline in response to the historic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business. That means we've cut our schedules and our costs across the operation – and we do anticipate it will continue to impact the relationships we have with our regional partners."
Last week, UAL's CEO was cautious on the pace of travel recovery.
UAL -0.52% premarket to $32.23.
