In another sign that the airline industry is poised to shrink, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) warns ExpressJet and CommutAir that it will drop its contract with one of them.

ExpressJet and CommutAir each work exclusively for United, meaning one of them will be in a desperate position for revenue.

United statement: "We've been clear for months now that we expect to be a smaller airline in response to the historic impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business. That means we've cut our schedules and our costs across the operation – and we do anticipate it will continue to impact the relationships we have with our regional partners."

Last week, UAL's CEO was cautious on the pace of travel recovery.