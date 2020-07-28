TriNet (NYSE:TNET) reports Q2 total revenue increase of 1% Y/Y to $0.9B and net service revenues increased 45% Y/Y to $335M.

Total WSEs decreased 3% Y/Y, at ~313K; Average WSEs decreased 2% Y/Y, at ~314K.

Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $827M, less insurance costs of $613M.

Professional service revenues decreased 5% Y/Y whereas Net Insurance Service revenues increased 106% Y/Y.

Operating margin increased 1,237 bps to 18.3% & Adj. EBITDA also increased 1,890 bps to 21%.

At June. 30, 2020, TriNet had cash and equivalents of $637M and total debt of $614M.

TriNet acquired Little Bird HR, a privately held PEO specializing in benefits and human resource solutions for the educational institution industry.

Q3 Guidance: Total Revenue (3)%; Net service revenues (22)% to (17)%; Adj. EBITDA margin 12% to 18%; EPS (102)% to (93)%; Adj. EPS (90)% to (75)%.

2020 Guidance: Total Revenue 1%; Net service revenues 5%; Adj. EBITDA margin 38% to 41%; EPS (6)% to 9%; Adj. EPS (3)% to 14%.

