Site Centers Q2 FFO beats; unwinds two JVs with Blackstone
Jul. 28, 2020 8:01 AM ETSITE Centers Corp. (SITC), BXSITC, BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) Q2 operating FFO of 21 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 19 cents but fell from 31 cents a year ago.
- Q2 same-store net operating income on pro rata basis, excluding redevelopment, fell 19% Y/Y.
- Generated new leasing spreads of 23.1% and renewal leasing spreads of 6.6%, both on a pro rata basis, for the quarter.
- Reported a leased rate of 92.4% at June 30, 2020 on a pro rata basis, vs. 92.9% on a pro rata basis at March 31, 2020 and 93.9% at June 30, 2019; the Q/Q decline was primarily related to 24 Hour Fitness's bankruptcy.
- As of July 24, 2020, SITC's tenants paid ~64% of Q2 rents and 71% of July rents; it has reached deferral arrangements with tenants representing an additional 17% of Q2 rents and 10% of July rents.
- On July 14, SITC entered agreements with affiliates of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to terminate the BRE DDR III and BRE DDR IV joint ventures.
- At the closing of the BRE DDR III transaction, SITC will transfer its equity interests in the JV to an affiliate of Blackstone in exchange for the JV's interests in White Oak Village and Midtowne Park, 50% of the venture's unrestricted cash balance of $13.6M as of June 30, 2020, and $1.9M in cash.
- With the closing of the BRE DDR IV transaction, an affiliate of Blackstone will transfer its common equity interest in the joint venture to SITC for $1.00 and SITC's preferred investment in BRE DDR IV will be redeemed; that leaves SITC as sole owner of the seven properties currently owned by the JV.
- Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.
