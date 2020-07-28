Total (NYSE:TOT), Eni (NYSE:E) and BP have discovered gas at the North El Hammad concession located in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Egypt, the French company announces.

A production test was conducted with flow rates of up to 32M scf/day, limited by testing facilities, but it is estimated that future deliverability per well will be up to 100M scf/day, along with as much as 800 bbl/day of condensate.

Total holds a 25% working interest in the North El Hammad license, with operator Eni and BP each owning 37.5%.

Eni also says it discovered new oil resources in the South West Meleiha concession in Egypt's Western Desert.