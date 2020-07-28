First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) has received the requisite regulatory approvals from the FRB, FDIC and OCIF of Puerto Rico for the previously announced acquisition of the Puerto Rico operations of Banco Santander Puerto Rico.

On a pro forma basis based on June 30, 2020, upon closing of the transaction, FirstBank expects to have ~$18.8B in assets, a $12.0B loan portfolio, $15.4B of deposits, and ~0.65M customers.

In addition, FBP expects to have 450 ATMs, 73 branches, and more than 3,500 employees.

FBP expects to complete the acquisition by Sept. 1, 2020.