In today's version of headlines contrarians love to see: "Goldman Warns Dollar’s Role as World Reserve Currency Is at Risk."

Suffice it to say Goldman isn't putting this stuff out at the top of a move in the dollar or the bottom of a move in precious metals. Alongside that headline, Goldman is raising its one-year forecast for gold (XAUUSD:CUR) to $2,300 per ounce and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) to $30.

As if on cue, the dollar (UUP, UDN) - for the moment at least - has bounced from its recent big selloff, now up 0.25% today vs. a basket of currencies. Alongside, precious metals have pulled back from big overnight rallies, with both gold and silver now lower for the day. Silver at one point had breached $26 per ounce, but currently is below $24.

We don't yet have the full Goldman note, but apparently Fed chatter about shifting to an "inflationary bias" has the team concerned.

The dollar's recent weakness needs to be put in perspective. Yes, it's down 10% since mid-March, but it's 30% higher than at its financial crisis lows, and 15% higher than it was in 2005 when Ben Bernanke and team were in the middle of a years-long rate hike cycle.

The dollar is on its way out as the world's reserve currency? Fine. Replacement? Going to need something better than the euro, yen, or yuan - where governments and central banks in all three locales are doing perhaps even more than the Fed to debase.