Commvault's (NASDAQ:CVLT) fiscal Q1 beat analyst estimates with software and products sales up 20% Y/Y to $76.6M due to a 41% increase in larger deals (greater than $100,000).

The average dollar value of the larger deals grew 35% to $403K.

Recurring revenue was up 24% Y/Y to $141.1M.

ARR was $471.6M at the end of the period, up 9%.

EBIT totaled $32.5M for an EBI T margin of 18.8%

