The USPTO has issued a patent to 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR), titled, Use of Tight Junction Antagonists in the Treatment of Acute Lung Injury (ALI) and Acute Respiratory Distress (ARDS), relating to its investigational agent, larazotide.

The granted 9 Meters' patent shows, in a dose-dependent fashion, larazotide renormalizes abnormally increased permeability of pulmonary tissue containing cellular tight junctions, and treats the direct cause of ALI and ARDS which can lead to fluid buildup within affected areas of the lungs.

In pre-clinical models, larazotide has shown to improve ALI as measured by protein, cellular and inflammatory markers, as well as suggest a protective effect in virally-challenged mice during infection.