Bernstein expects a top line miss out of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) on organic volume weakness when it reports earnings on July 30. The firm forecasts -29.8% organic sales growth vs. -23.0% consensus.

"We expect 2Q20 to be the low point of the COVID-19 crisis for ABI, with the disruption seen in March across key markets replicated for almost a full quarter. The US should be relatively resilient, as we have seen a strong off-trade beer uplift (although we do not expect it to fully offset the on-trade volume declines)," notes analyst Trevor Stirling.

Stirling warns that Brazil is looking very weak for BUD, as is Colombia. He also notes that Mexico, Peru and South Africa have experienced complete production/consumption bans.

The long-term view from Bernstein is still positive with an Outperform rating on BUD kept in place and price target of $78.60.