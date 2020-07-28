CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB:CURR) has agreed to acquire Sera Labs for $20M, including $19M in CURE stock, and $1M, with an initial, additional commitment of $4M for working capital requirements.

The transaction also includes the potential for an earn out of up to $20M in CURE stock, contingent upon Sera Labs achieving certain key financial targets. The deal is expected to conclude by next quarter.

The deal brings to CURE 20+ CBD-based products in the health & wellness, beauty, and pets markets, with total food, drug, mass retail doors exceeding 8,850 in the U.S.