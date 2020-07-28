TCOM, PII among premarket gainers

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) +190% .

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) +52% on positive poziotinib data in lung cancer.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) +44% on encouraging data on COVID-19 vaccine.

Trxade (NASDAQ:MEDS) +24% on Q2 result.

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) +18% on Q1 results.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) +15% on sale of its priority voucher rights for $60M.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) +13% on Q2 results.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) +13% .

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) +12% .

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +11% .

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:RYCE) +11% .

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) +10% on successful completion of the fifth cohort of the ReSPECT Clinical Trial and expansion to a second clinical trial site.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) +24% as The National Institute on Aging to fund pilot study of RTB101 in COVID-19.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) +6% on Q1 results.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +7% .

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +8% .

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +6% to partner with EnerSys (BLNK) to develop high power inductive/wireless and enhanced DC fast charging systems with energy storage options for the Automotive market.

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +6% as $2M purchase order from a defense and aerospace customer.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) +6% .