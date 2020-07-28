Net income attributable to Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter of $276M, or $1.86 per diluted share vs. $675M, or $4.27 per diluted share in 2019.

Revenue by segment: Engine -47%; Distribution -21%; Components -38%; Power Systems -35%.

Ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $2.1B (vs. $2B last quarter) and committed borrowing capacity of $1.9B (compared to $3.5B).

Cummins' long-term credit ratings remain unchanged at A+ from Standard & Poor’s and A2 from Moody’s with stable outlooks.

"The company currently expects third quarter revenues to improve from second quarter levels, however, there remains significant uncertainty around how COVID-19 will impact end market demand as well as customer and supplier operations," CEO Tom Linebarger declared. "Due to this uncertainty the company is not providing full year revenue or profitability guidance for 2020."

CMI +2.4% premarket

Q2 results