Ahead of the Q2 earnings report on July 30, Susquehanna downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from Neutral to Negative.

Analyst Jack Micenko says he's "hard pressed to get to the math that supports current valuation" and that housing is good, "but it’s not that good."

Micenko thinks Redfin will continue to collect market share, but he notes that 2021 consensus revenue estimates bake in 60 bps of the existing sale market, over 3x the average annual rate of increase in recent years.

Redfin shares are down 2.3% pre-market to $42.50. RDFN gained 172% in Q2.

Related: Susquehanna's downgrade follows Redfin's recent valuation-related cuts at RBC and BofA.