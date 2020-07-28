Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American retail sales increased 57% in Q2, due to ORV and Motorcycle retail sales up significantly.

Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $952.9M (-9%); Motorcycles: $141.3M (-28%); Global adjacent markets: $77.9M (-36%); Aftermarket: $207.5M (-9%); Boats: $132.2M (-28%).

Income from financial services grew 28% to $25.4M.

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 190 bps Y/Y to 23% exceeding consensus of 21.8% and +180 bps sequentially.

Inventories, net down 9.2% Y/Y to $1.03B. Dealer inventory levels decreased 47% due to strong retail sales growth and lower shipments resulting from the COVID-19 related temporary suspension of production during the quarter.

The company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $6.40 - $6.60 and sales of $6.65B - $6.75B for FY2020.

Shares up 5.8% premarket. The stock has increased 5% in the last 12 months.

