Gold should hit $2,300/oz. within the next 12 months as investors are "in search of a new reserve currency," Goldman Sachs analysts predict, ditching their previous $2,000/oz. forecast.

Driven by "a potential shift in the U.S. Fed toward an inflationary bias against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, elevated U.S. domestic political and social uncertainty, and a growing second wave of COVID-19 related infections," gold's surge to new highs has outpaced gains for real rates and other alternatives to the dollar, writes the Goldman team led by Jeffrey Currie.

"Combined with a record level of debt accumulation by the U.S. government, real concerns around the longevity of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency have started to emerge," Goldman says.

Goldman also raises its silver outlook to $30/oz. from $22/oz., with the metal "pulled upward by higher gold prices and better prospects for silver industrial demand, particularly in solar energy."

The precious metals rally is slowing a bit today, with August Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) -0.5% to $1,920.80/oz. and September silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -3.2% to $23.72/oz.

Gold ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS

ETFs: SLV, SIL, USLVF, PSLV, AGQ