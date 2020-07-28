The FDA has signed off on Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Momenta Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MNTA) nipocalimab for the prevention of hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn, a rare disorder in babies in which red blood cells break down at a fast rate, a condition called erythroblastosis fetalis, caused by incompatibility between maternal and fetal blood groups. It occurs in 3K - 8K U.S. pregnancies each year.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

Nipocalimab is a fully human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1) monoclonal antibody engineered to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking IgG recycling.