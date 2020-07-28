Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) adds another $398M of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock to its holdings after buying $816M of the bank's shares early last week. These amounts are rounding errors compared to Berkshire's $130B+ cash stake, but they're buys nonetheless.

Berkshire bought 16.4M more BAC shares at prices ranging from $24.073 per share to $24.3664 from July 23 to July 27, bringing its total holdings in BofA to 998M shares, or ~11.5% of BAC's 8.66B of shares outstanding.

See more on why Seeking Alpha authors lean bullish on Berkshire.

BAC's stock price vs. S&P 500 during the past six months: