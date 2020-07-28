Nike (NYSE:NKE) says Felicia Mayo will lead a new team as chief talent, diversity and culture officer at the company with the company's former chief diversity and inclusion officer leaving the to pursue another opportunity.

Mayo is the former diversity officer at Tesla.

The chief diversity officer position has taken on increased importance this year at major corporations as racial inequalities are addressed.

Nike has strengthened its brand reputation with consumers over the last few months, according to tracking by investment firms. Shares of Nike have also outperformed Under Armour and Adidas this year by a wide margin.