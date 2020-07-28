Total billable subscribers grew 12% Y/Y, helping Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) beat Q2 analyst estimates. IRDM shares are up 3% pre-market to $28.18.

Iridium attributes the growth to 1,362,000 billable subscribers to commercial and government IoT customers.

Service revenue (including recurring revenue from subscribers) was up 2% Y/Y to $113.4M.

Equipment sales fell from $23.4M in last year's quarter to $19.8M, and engineering and support revenue fell from $8.9M to $7M.

IRDM expects full-year equipment sales to be down Y/Y due to the pandemic.

The company ended the quarter with $1.65B in gross debt and $119.1M in cash and equivalents, a net debt balance of $1.53B.

For FY20, IRDM expects service revenue growth of 1-2% and OEBITDA of $340M.

Earnings call started at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.