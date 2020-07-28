Cowen analyst Andrew Charles thinks investors should look past the noisy, pandemic-influenced quarter posted by McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

Charles points out that the the EPS miss is virtually entirely derived from a $0.10 headwind from other operating income while modest sales-driven operating profit beats and shortfalls across the three business segments were a wash.

"Breakfast has remained a headwind for the business, especially as the company proactively pulled back on advertising/promotions during the pandemic," notes Charles.

Of note, comparable sales improved for McDonald's from -19.2% in April to -2.3% in June. "We get the sense investors were looking for some acknowledgement of a return to positive trends at the end of June," says Charles.

Cowen has an Outperform rating on MCD and price target of $240.

Shares of MCD are down 2.16% premarket to $196.40 vs. the 52-week trading range of $124.23 to $221.93.

Previously: McDonald's -2% after comparable sales in the U.S. fall short of expectations (July 28)