Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) will purchase the Microsoft public cloud transformation specialist for undisclosed terms. The deal is expected to close in Q3.

New Signature's past clients include Hershey, the U.K.'s National Health Service, and the British Heart Foundation.

The acquisition expands Cognizant's hyperscale cloud advisory services and will serve as the backbone for a new Microsoft cloud-focused group within Cognizant.

New Signature's more than 500 cloud experts across the U.S., U.K., and Canada will join Cognizant's new Microsoft Business Group.