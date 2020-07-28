Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) soars 324% in morning trading after the Wall Street Journal reports the company won a $765M government loan under the Defense Production Act to help speed the domestic production of drugs that can treat a range of medical conditions and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign sources.

Kodak, once a giant in photography, is readying production of ingredients for generic drugs, including the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine that President Trump has plugged as a treatment for COVID-19.

The loan, which comes from the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. — a government agency similar to a bank — is the first of its kind under the DPA.

The loan, similar to a commercial loan, must be repaid over 25 years, Kodak CEO Jim Continenza told the WSJ.

The company will make "starter materials" and "active pharmaceutical ingredients" used to make generic drugs.

