Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) says its C-Series all-electric delivery trucks have been deemed eligible for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project program by the California Air Resources Board.

"Our eligibility for the HVIP program is expected to help dramatically reduce purchasing costs for California-based potential customers when additional funding becomes available, which is expected in the fall of this year," says Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes.

WKHS -2.352% premarket to $15.36, cooling off a bit from a +445% 90-day rally that made Tesla and Nio look like lightweights.

Source: Press Release