Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Q2 net investment income of 9 cents per share misses the consensus estimate of 11 cents and fell from 13 cents in Q1.

NAV per share was $3.54 at June 30, 2020, up 6.6% from $3.32 at Q1-end; OXSQ's closing price of $2.80 on June 30 equals ~79% of its NAV on that day.

Q2 net increase in net assets from operations was ~$20.6M, or 41 cents per share, vs. net decrease of $79.4M, or $1.62 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Q2 total investment income of $8.3M misses the consensus estimate of $9.4M and fell $2.6M from Q1.

Recorded net realized losses on investments of ~$2.8M and net unrealized appreciation of ~$19.0M for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 vs. net realized losses on investments of ~$0.3M and net unrealized depreciation of ~$85.4M for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

During the quarter, OXSQ made investments of ~$21.3M and received, or was entitled to receive, proceeds of $9.5M from sales of investments, and $16.7M from repayments and amortization payments on its debt investments.

Weighted average yield of debt investments was 8.1% at current cost vs. 8.8% as of March 31, 2020.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET; 1-888-339-0740.