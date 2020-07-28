3M’s post-earnings drop looks to weigh on the Industrial sector.

Dow component 3M (MMM, -3% ) missed earnings and revenue estimates for the quarter and also said it is still unable to provide guidance, saying that because of the persistent effects of COVID-19 it’s unable to measure the “full duration, magnitude and pace of recovery across its diverse end markets with reasonable accuracy”.

As a broad industrial that has seen some increased business during the pandemic, a breakdown of 3M’s sales provides a good snapshot of economic activity in the second quarter. Overall, sales fell 12.2% year on year to $7.2 billion.

Sales in all segments declined. Healthcare was the most resilient, unsurprisingly, off 0.4%, but still saw drops in medical solutions, food safety and health information systems.

Transportation and electronic saw the biggest decline, off 20.9%.

Safety and industrial fell 9.2%, with a rise in personal safety sales was not enough to offset falls in “closure and masking, electrical markets, roofing granules, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, and automotive aftermarket.”

Consumer sales fell 6.2%, with a rise in home improvement and care countered by drops in consumer health care and office supplies with retailers and many workplaces shut.

3M also noted that it’s spending a lot of time tackling counterfeit products, removing “more than 7,000 counterfeit websites and more than 10,000 false or deceptive social media posts.”

The SPDR Industrial Sector ETF (XLI, +0.2% ) overall is showing some resilience, helped by top-performer Raytheon (RTX, +2.3% ) and its Q2 beat.

Sector Watch

McDonald’s (MCD, -2.2% ) is falling premarket, but don’t be surprised if you see a turnaround in morning trading. While global comp sales missed expectations for the quarter, the trend looked strong for U.S. comps going from April to June. June comparable sales fell just 2.3%, but breakfast continues to struggle.

That could have set the stage for a gain this month, but lots will depend on the impact of rollbacks in reopening measures (not necessarily disastrous for the chain with its drive-thru and delivery business).

Mondelez (MDLZ) will report after the bell, so keep an eye on the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ), which takes into account staples and fast food chains.