Reuters sources report that Chinese online travel company Ctrip (NASDAQ:TCOM) is talking to investors about delisitng from the Nasdaq.

Ctrip or Trip.com is considering the move due to continuing U.S.-China trade tensions and the pandemic's impact on its business.

The company has reportedly reached out to a number of financial and strategic investors, including PE firms, about a potential take-private deal.

Discussions are still in the early stages, and the details could change.

TCOM shares are up 11.5% pre-market to $31.05.

