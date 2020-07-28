Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) +3.75% premarket on exceeding Q2 estimates.

Comparable sales in the U.S./Canada were down 6.9%.

The Americas group net sales -8.4% to $2.52B; Consumer brands group net sales +21.8% to $980.2M; Performance coatings group net sales fell 16.5% to $1.1B.

Gross margin rate expanded 300 bps to 48%. Adjusted EBITDA margin rate improved 240 bps to 21.3%.

Q3 Guidance: Net sales: will be up or down low single digits Y/Y.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: Flat Y/Y vs. -2.8% consensus; Diluted EPS: $19.21 - $20.71 vs. previous guidance of $16.46 - $18.46; Adjusted EPS: $21.75 to $23.25 vs. consensus of $20.33.

"Sherwin-Williams has been steadily growing its revenues and earnings. The company has a 5-year CAGR of 9.6% for revenue, a 5-year CAGR of 8.1% for earnings, and a 9.9% 5-year CAGR for operating cash flows, which is impressive for a company in a growth industry", wrote Value Kicker on Seeking Alpha.

Sherwin-Williams shares rose 7% since the beginning of the year.

Previously: Sherwin-Williams EPS beats by $1.40, beats on revenue (July 28)