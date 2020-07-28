Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it expects to restart Train 2 of its Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant in Australia in early September after completing repairs.

Train 2 has been shut since May 23 for planned maintenance, which was extended after a routine inspection of the train's propane heat exchangers found weld quality problems; a restart initially was planned for July 11.

Chevron says Gorgon LNG Trains 1 and 3 are producing, and the company is delivering LNG and domestic gas under its contractual commitments with customers.

Gorgon LNG, one of the world's largest natural gas projects, can produce 15.6M metric tons/year of LNG; Chevron's Australian subsidiary owns 47.3%, while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) each hold 25%.

Australia's safety regulator said last week it would inspect Gorgon "as soon as possible" following calls by a trade union for the plant's closure.