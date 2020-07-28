CFRA lifts its price target on Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to $290 (24X PE) as it assigns a wide premium due to the large wallet share that home improvement retailers are expected to nab.

"We think lower mortgage rates and higher home equity values are giving select households more confidence to make large ticket remodeling in their homes, whether it be kitchens, bathrooms, finished basements, or home office additions. In our view, there will continue to be a secular shift to home improvement spending from travel and leisure, live sporting events, entertainment, and hospitality. Home improvement sales may benefit from higher home prices and strong existing home sales that spur appliance replacements, new flooring, and paint supplies," updates analyst Kenneth Leon.

CFRA keeps a Strong Buy rating on Home Depot.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Home Depot is Very Bullish, with the company pulling down high marks for profitability and revisions.