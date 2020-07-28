Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of 70 cents handily beats the average analyst estimate of 55 cents and increased from 66 cents in Q2 and 55 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Financial markets stabilized during the quarter, with growth stocks outperforming value stocks by the widest margin on record over the past two quarters, which impacted some of our flagship funds," said President and CEO Jenny Johnson. "In this environment, we have seen strong performance and momentum in several key asset classes, most notably in our municipal bond and U.S. equity strategies."

Notes that eight of BEN's 20 largest funds are generating positive net flows YTD.

Operating revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $1.19B beats the $1.10B consensus and fell 11% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y.

Operating margin of 21.4% declined from 26.6% in Q2 and 25.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Total assets under management of $622.8B at June 30, 2020 rose 7% during the quarter, due to $50.3B of net market change, distributions and other and $11.3B of net outflows, slightly offset by $3.5B from an acquisition.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

