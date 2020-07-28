CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) wins State of Arizona network contract to provide connectivity and managed IT services that will support all state government agencies for a contract term of 5-year with two 1-year options.
CenturyLink will deliver local and wide area network management, WiFi, security, unified voice communications, contact center communications, IT management, data center and cloud-based services to the state under the new AZNet contract.
SA contributor recently wrote CTL's valuations look much cheaper than industry averages. "Its EV/EBITDA of 5.2 is far below the industry average of 9.67, while its 10.38% dividend yield is nearly twice that of the industry average."CTL stock down PM.