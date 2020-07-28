Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) reported Q2 sales decline of 37.8% Y/Y to $378.7M, with Composite Materials sale of $321.6M (-36.4% Y/Y); and Engineered Products sale of $72.9M (-41.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin slipped by 1,322 bps to 14.5% vs. 23.4% consensus.

Q2 Operating margin fell by 1,721 bps to 1.7%; Company says, significant reduction in demand for their products and the margin mix impact of lower carbon fiber sales led to the drop in operating margin.

Commercial Aerospace sales $203.9 (-51% Y/Y), due to significantly lower sales across all major programs, with the Airbus A350 driving the largest quarterly revenue impact. Space & Defense $108.4M (-3% Y/Y); and Industrial $66.4M (-17.7% Y/Y).

Liquidity remains strong, with cash on hand of $257M and revolver borrowing availability of $432M, at June 30, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $73.6M, vs. $157.2M a year ago; and Free cash flow was $33.2M.

Company continues to withhold financial guidance due to the market uncertainties arising from the global pandemic.

