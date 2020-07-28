Corning (NYSE:GLW) reports Q2 beats with revenue down 13% Y/Y due to the pandemic's impact, which hit Environmental Technologies and Life Sciences the hardest.

Display Tech sales were flat on the quarter and down slightly on the year to $753M.

Optical Communications grew 12% Q/Q to $887M due to increased cable deployments and access network projects. Sales were down 19% Y/Y because of the broader optical market decline.

Environmental Technologies plunged 38% Y/Y to $226M because of the pandemic-related auto manufacturing shutdowns.

Specialty Materials gained 13% Y/Y due in part to semi equipment demand, while Life Sciences fell 7% to $243 as coronavirus testing demand didn't fully offset the impact of research lab closures.

FCF totaled $285M and Corning says it's still on track to be FCF positive for the full year.

Press release.