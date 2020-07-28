TrialSpark, a tech-enabled drug development partner for speed,quality and innovation of clinical trials, partnered with resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) +7.14% PM, who has received an NIA grant to investigate RTB-101 against COVID-19 outside the hospital in a community study.

The study will assess RTB-101's efficacy in preventing symptom development and downstream hospitalizations among positive, asymptomatic patients and their cohabitants diagnosed with COVID-19.

"TrialSpark's Project Covalence platform (launched on June 16) will allow us to rapidly initiate our study while limiting the potential exposure for patients while they are sheltering in place. Further, TrialSpark's end-to-end technology stack, which seamlessly integrates eConsent, eSource, EDC, Payments, and ePRO replaces several point solutions that we had utilized previously," Chief Medical Officer Joan Mannick commented.