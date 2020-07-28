AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces another successful Phase 3 clinical trial, AD Up, evaluating Rinvoq (upadacitinib) plus topical corticosteroids (TCS) in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
The trial met the co-primary endpoints and all secondary endpoints. Specifically, 77% of patients receiving 30 mg of upadacitinib plus TCS achieved EASI 75 (75% improvement in EASI score) compared to 26% in the placebo arm. 59% of patients in the cohort achieved clear or almost clear skin compared to 11% in the control arm. 64% experienced at least a four-grade improvement in itchy skin compared to 15% in the control arm.
Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and publication.
Two previous Phase 3s, MEASURE Up 1 & MEASURE Up 2, were also successful.
The FDA approved the JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis about a year ago.
Shares up a fraction premarket.
