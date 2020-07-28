Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) has commenced dosing of CUE-101 into cohort 5 of its ongoing dose escalation Phase 1 monotherapy trial, in patients with human papilloma virus-positive recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Patients in cohort 5 will receive 2 mg/kg of CUE-101, which is two times the CUE-101 dose of 1 mg/kg in cohort 4.

Cohort 5 is fully enrolled and first patient was dosed on July 20, and has been monitored for the initial protocol safety period of seven days with no evidence of adverse reactions.

Last month, the company announced that CUE-101 demonstrated encouraging action in Phase 1 head & neck cancer study.