Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is up 19.5% premarket after it surprised with a revenue gain in its Q2 report, drawing an upgrade from Craig-Hallum.

The firm lifted its rating to Buy from Hold and bumped its price target to a Street-high $30 from $21, implying 28% upside.

The "stellar" quarter pleased investors with "monster revenue," analyst Matthew Hewitt wrote, particularly against worries about restrained budgets at hospitals (to whom Vocera supplies its voice communications services).

Big deals are closing, and Amazon.com (once seen as a rival) is more of a partner now, with the ability coming soon to use Alexa to communicate with caregivers using Vocera.

Guggenheim also raised its target, to $29 from $23 in reiterating its own Buy rating.

Street analysts are Bullish overall on Vocera, which has a Quant Rating of Neutral.