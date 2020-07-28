Linde (NYSE:LIN) says it will start construction of the world's first hydrogen refueling station for passenger trains in Bremervörde, Germany, in September.

The announcement follows a successful 18-month trial of two hydrogen trains in the region, which was completed earlier this year.

The company says the refueling station will power 14 hydrogen trains supplied by train maker Alstom to the local railway operator.

Linde expects the project to enter service in early 2022.

Linde recently signed an MoU with Cnooc to jointly develop the hydrogen energy industry in China.