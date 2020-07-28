Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCQB:ATURF) commences green alternatives initiative for gold leaching and recovery in partnership with Centre Technologique Des Residus Industriels.

The testing will be undertaken using Sixth Wave's IXOS technology for the extraction of gold from both cyanide and alternative lixiviants.

Further, Sixth Wave has received increased interest from gold producers in its IXOS product for capturing gold from a cyanide leach solution. The company expects to engage with this particular producer for on-site testing once travel restrictions have eased.

"Much of the potential economic benefit associated with our IXOS® product is derived from the ability to capture more gold than legacy technologies through the adsorption recovery process," said president and CEO Dr. Jonathan Gluckman.