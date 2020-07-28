Market off to hesitant start with earnings mixed

Stocks edge lower at the open, but without a lot of commitment as major earnings failed to provide clear direction premarket.

The S&P is off 0.1% , the Dow is down 0.3% and the Nasdaq is sliding 0.2% .

McDonald's and 3M failed to impress with their quarterly reports, but Pfizer is getting some buying interest.

Sector performance is reflecting the indecision, with 6 sectors higher and 5 lower. Utilities, up 0.7% , is the leader. Materials is lagging, off 1.1% .

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and silver prices are retreating slightly following sharp rallies and record prices in the yellow metal.

The Fed is starting its two-day meeting and Wall Street will also be looking for any updates on negotiations in Congress over the Senate GOP's proposed stimulus bill. Along with objections from Democrats, the plan faces some opposition from Republicans wary of spending another $1T.