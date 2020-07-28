State Street (NYSE:STT) Global Advisors launches the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) to provide investors the ability to tap into ESG investing with an expense ratio of 10 basis points.

EFIV seeks to help investors incorporate ESG while achieving a risk and return profile comparable to the S&P 500.

The ETF aims to track the S&P 500 ESG Index, which is designed to measure the performance of securities meeting certain sustainability criteria (related to environmental, social, and governance factors) while maintaining a similar overall industry group weight as the S&P 500 Index.

