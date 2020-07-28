Comstock Mining (NYSEMKT:LODE): Q2 Net income was positive, as compared to net loss of $2.1M, driven by lower costs and total gains of $1.7M from equity investment in Tonogold.

Net cash used in operations was $0.4M.

Committed investment of up to $3M in debt and equity, for 62.5% of the newly created MCU-P, with the new mercury remediation system scheduled for shipment in the next few weeks.

The company says that its $6.1 investment in Tonogold convertible preferred stock is now valued at $10.4M, and also owed ~$4.9M from Tonogold through a 12%, cash interest paying forward instrument, with principal payments of $0.4M due this October 2020, and $4.475M due September 2021.

Recently, an author on SA wrote, "Tonogold Resources: Imminent Drill Program At The Historic Comstock Mining District"

