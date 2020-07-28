Asbury Automotive Group (ABG -5.2% ) reports same-store revenue declined 19% in Q2.

Record 20% of used sales transacted online.

Revenues for New vehicles -21% to $761.8M; Used vehicles -16% to $447.5M; Parts and service -25% to $169.2M.

Gross margin rate grew 40 bps to 16.8%. Adjusted operating margin rate improved 90 bps to 5.6%.

Total new vehicle unit sales -24% Y/Y to 20,070M; total used vehicle retail units sales -17% to 18,400M.

David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our focus on gross profit combined with our cost restructuring efforts allowed us to remain pro-active and committed to long term growth by moving forward with acquiring 12 Park Place luxury franchises in the Dallas Fort Worth Market under more favorable terms than the prior agreement. This acquisition will add approximately $1.7 billion in expected annualized revenues and transform our total portfolio to 49% luxury stores. With the addition of Park Place, Asbury will be a stronger, more diversified company."

Asbury Automotive shares declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year.

